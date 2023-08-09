Exclusive: Rikers Island community engagement day reunites incarcerated women with families

NEW YORK -- A community engagement day on Rikers Island brought together incarcerated women nearing release and their families Tuesday.

The goal was to keep them connected to their loved ones and reduce violence in the jails.

Hugs and happiness filled the gym at the women's facility on Rikers Island. CBS New York's cameras exclusively captured emotional reunions between female inmates and their families.

"It's like a piece of your heart being in jail," said Michelle Neto, who was visiting her daughter. "I look forward to this day like it was Christmas. I couldn't wait for it to get here. I miss her. You don't get to hold her and hug her."

Leila Neto was one of 10 women chosen to take part in the four-hour carnival-themed family day.

With supervision, kids were able to play games like Connect Four and darts with their moms and aunts who are serving time.

The incarcerated women were even able have sit-down lunches with their loved ones that included pizza and popcorn and dance together to their favorite songs.

"This is the first time I've seen her in person and been able to, like, a contact visit. Normally it's behind glass," Leila Neto said.

Leila Neto was charged with larceny earlier this year.

"What have you learned being in here for a year?" CBS New York's Jennifer Bisram asked.

"Patience," Leila Neto said.

The 31-year old, who has been working at the facility's tailor shop, participates in several programs and received food handler training. She's expected to be released in November.

"I've made some mistakes, but in here, I've rehabilitated enough to where I say I'm ready to leave now," she said.

The Department of Correction says there are currently 368 women in custody on Rikers Island; only a handful were able to participate Tuesday.

"They are handpicked by programs. They have to participate in the programs that are happening and kind of aiding that rehabilitation. And then they have to be infraction-free, so incident-free for the last 30-60 days," said Nadely Tavares, ex-director of facility programs at the Rose M. Singer Center.

Organizers say the program keeps violence down in jails, maintains strong family bonds, creates that human element and leaves behind a positive impact that will help the women even after they are released.

"It reminds you what you are keeping a straight path for, keeping your head out of trouble for," Leila Neto said.

The DOC puts this program on three times a year for the women who are incarcerated on Rikers Island. They say it keeps the women motivated and focused not just on their family but on their release.