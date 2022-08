Rikers Island correction captain attacked on the job

NEW YORK -- A Rikers Island correction captain was attacked by a person in custody while on the job Tuesday.

The Department of Correction says a weapon used in the attack was recovered.

The captain was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The DOC commissioner says charges will be pursued against the suspect.