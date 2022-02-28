Rikers Island reports death of 38-year-old detainee Tarz Youngblood, 1st of 2022

NEW YORK -- Rikers Island reported another death Sunday, the first of the year.

The Department of Correction said 38-year-old Tarz Youngblood was found unresponsive in his cell and taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His cause of death is under investigation.

"We will work aggressively to determine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Youngblood's death," Acting DOC Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. "My deepest sympathy goes out to his loved ones."

There were 16 deaths involving Rikers detainees last year, the most since 2013. Fourteen were people in custody on the island, while the other two died after being granted compassionate release, the DOC said.