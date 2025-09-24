Rihanna shares first photo of Rocki, baby No. 3 with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has given birth to Rocki Irish Mayers, the singer announced Wednesday, as she revealed the first image of her newborn.

The photo posted to her social media showed the 37-year-old artist and beauty mogul holding her daughter. Rocki is Rihanna's third child with rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. Rocki was born on Sept. 13, Rihanna wrote on Instagram.

Another image Rihanna shared Wednesday showed two small pink boxing gloves with long pink ribbons.

The power couple shared in May, during the Met Gala, that they were expecting their third child.

"It feels amazing, you know," A$AP Rocky, who served as gala co-chair, told reporters at the time. "And I'm glad everybody's happy for us 'cause we definitely happy, you know."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have mostly kept their family life private, only occasionally sharing images of their kids online, such as when they welcomed their first baby boy, RZA, in May 2022 and Riot Rose in September 2023.

Met Gala co-chair A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5, 2025. Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue