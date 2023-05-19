Cyclists in Queens seek improved pedestrian and cyclist access to the Ridgewood Reservoir at Highland Park

Cyclists in Queens seek improved access to the Ridgewood Reservoir

Cyclists in Queens seek improved access to the Ridgewood Reservoir

Cyclists in Queens seek improved access to the Ridgewood Reservoir

NEW YORK - Cycling deaths in New York City soared in the first months of 2023, and now, bike riders near a beloved park in Ridgewood, Queens, are demanding safer streets.

Gliding along the streets of Queens is a group of neighbors cycling with intention.

Ridgewood Rides is a community group trying to improve access to the Ridgewood Reservoir at Highland Park, a wildlife habitat and tranquil escape.

Their new petition is in collaboration with Transportation Alternatives, where Laura Shepard is Queens Organizer.

"There's no safe place to ride a bike. Often you're going uphill, and you're sandwiched between parked vehicles and moving vehicles, which are often speeding," she said.

The petition calls for clearer bike lanes and expanded sidewalks around the park. The group says it's a dangerous area across on-ramps to the Jackie Robinson Parkway. Adding to the problem are illegally parked trucks and mounting garbage in the area.

The Department of Transportation reports, as of April this year, cyclist injuries were up a staggering 40% in Queens, compared to in 2022.

District 30 Council Member Robert Holden says he has been asking the DOT for years for better bike lanes.

"DOT is, I think, in most cases, they're asleep at the wheel in requests," he said.

Shepard says it's an issue of equity.

"A lot of people can't afford cars," she said.

She is hopeful for a future with unobstructed greenspace.

"There are so many things that we can do to make our city more vibrant and more livable," she said.

We reached out to the DOT for a response. A spokesperson said in part, "We're actively exploring potential pedestrian, bike and traffic safety enhancements at other locations around the reservoir."

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.