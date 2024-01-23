Ridgewood, N.J. residents saddened to learn beloved Warner Theater is closing

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A beloved movie theater in New Jersey will close its doors for good this weekend.

Residents in Ridgewood say it's a big loss for the community.

For nearly 100 years, the Warner Theater has had a prominent presence downtown.

"Yeah, my kids come here a lot," resident Vifan Clarke said.

"Yeah, we go with the family, and date night, too," Henry Krumrei added.

So, many were stunned and saddened to learn the news the theater will soon close.

"I was in shock. I didn't even know this was happening," Clarke said.

"Just really sad. It has been around for so long," Ada Yung said.

The Warner Theater opened in 1932 as a single-screen movie theater. It was eventually converted to four screens.

Bow Tie Partners purchased the Warner in 2013, and its affiliate, Bow Tie Cinemas, has operated the movie theater. The company said in a statement that the pandemic caused changes to the movie theater business, particularly in older venues, and the business is no longer viable at this location.

"I thought theaters are making a little bit of a rebound with some of the big movies that are out, but it's really disappointing," Krumrei said.

"It's a very, very sad day that this theater is closing," Ridgewood Mayor Paul Vagianos said.

Vagianos did say there is reason to be optimistic because executives at Bow Tie said their goal is to redevelop the Warner back to a single auditorium.

"The village of Ridgewood, the residents, and Bow Tie Cinemas all hope that this will be turned into a performing arts center. That is the hope at this time. It's very early on in the process," Vagianos said.

So, while the theater may never be a movie house again, aficionados of the arts are somewhat encouraged.

The final movie showing at the Warner Theater will be held on Sunday night.