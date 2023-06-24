Driver killed when car slams into Korean restaurant overnight in Ridgefield, New Jersey

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. -- A man is dead after the car he was driving crashed into a Korean restaurant overnight in Ridgefield, New Jersey, police told CBS2 on Saturday.

Video from the scene shows the car crashed into the front of the Karden restaurant on Broad Avenue at around midnight Saturday.

Police did not immediately release the name of the man who was killed or say what caused the crash.

The owner of Karden told CBS2 the restaurant is open and that customers can enter through a side door.