Ridership on subway, Metro-North Railroad at highest level since start of pandemic, Hochul says
NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul says ridership on the New York City subway and on Metro-North has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
More than 188,000 riders took Metro-North Tuesday, and 3.7 million took the subway.
That's still lower than pre-pandemic levels. The MTA says the average weekday ridership on the subway in 2019 was just shy of 5.5 million.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.