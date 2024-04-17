Reward offered for information on ride-share driver attacks in the Bronx, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a reward for information about a string of attacks on ride-share drivers in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Some say they have had guns and knives pulled on them.

A 45-year-old Uber driver named Juan says he was attacked in East New York on April 7. He suffered a broken nose and had to get stitches.

"The day before the eclipse, as everybody knows, and I got eclipsed by a punch," Juan said.

But he says there was nothing funny about what happened when he went to pick up a passenger on Alabama Avenue. He rolled down his window and says four teens approached him.

"One of the kids says, 'No, that's not our car,' so they walk away ... I look towards the right and I got punched," Juan said.

The NYPD says a gun was then pointed at Juan.

"And said, 'Give me everything, give me money, give me everything,'" Juan said.

Police say he was also struck in the head with a scooter.

Juan says nothing was stolen from him, and he was back to ride-share driving four days later.

"We have had upwards of six armed robberies and five carjackings," said Fernando Mateo, founder of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers. "We are here offering $5,000 to anyone that can give us information regarding these crimes."

He shared a photo of a 70-year-old driver with a black eye who police say was repeatedly punched and had his car keys and two bags stolen after picking up passengers at 1775 Bruckner Blvd.

The NYPD confirms reports of at least four recent incidents, including the 70-year-old victim's and Juan's.

There was a carjacking at knifepoint at 1775 Bruckner Blvd. on April 7, and on April 12, a 61-year-old was carjacked at gunpoint at Colgate and Watson avenues.

In a statement, Lyft said, "We have built safety into every part of the Lyft experience - before, during, and after the ride. This includes allowing drivers to cancel rides without penalty if they feel unsafe, which means their account standing is not impacted."

Police say so far, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.