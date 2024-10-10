Retired Queens couple's dangerous sidewalk finally fixed after 7 years

Retired couple in Richmond Hill, Queens finally gets help with broken sidewalk

NEW YORK -- The rumbling of construction is music to the ears of Carol and Jack Wolf.

"My mood is grateful," Jack Wolf said.

The retired Richmond Hill couple has finally gotten its buckling sidewalk fixed, but the path to get to that point has been just as bumpy.

They had the home of their dreams and the sidewalk of their nightmares, a trip hazard outside their front door. Jack Wolf, who wears a prosthetic leg, was unable to clear the cracks and ridges on his mobility scooter. He was left to steer into the street to get around.

"This is scary to me," he said back in August.

Because the pavement was warped by a city tree, repairs fell to the Parks Department.

The couple said they joined a city waitlist for repairs back in 2017.

"I don't think we should wait seven years," Carol Wolf said.

From the time of CBS News New York's first visit last November to a return in August, conditions had deteriorated further.

We pressed the city, enlisting help from Council Member Lynn Schulman, and, at last, the Wolfs have their new, even sidewalk.

"It's a very happy view," Jack Wolf said.

