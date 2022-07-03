1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Queens mechanic shop

NEW YORK -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Queens on Saturday.

Police say it happened as a party was taking place inside a mechanic shop on 89th Avenue and 129th Street in the Richmond Hill section.

According to police, the gunman entered the shop around 9:40 p.m. and opened fire.

Four people were struck by bullets.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was struck in the leg and two women were grazed by bullets. All three are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.