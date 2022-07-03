Watch CBS News
Crime

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Queens mechanic shop

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Queens on Saturday.

Police say it happened as a party was taking place inside a mechanic shop on 89th Avenue and 129th Street in the Richmond Hill section.

According to police, the gunman entered the shop around 9:40 p.m. and opened fire.

Four people were struck by bullets.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was struck in the leg and two women were grazed by bullets. All three are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 11:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.