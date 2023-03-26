Richmond Hill, Queens celebrates 35th annual Holi festival

NEW YORK -- Neighborhoods in Queens are bringing in the spring season with the colorful Hindu festival called Holi.

For more than three decades, the Richmond Hill community has celebrated the Phagwah Parade on Liberty Avenue.

"Holi is a happy time. It's the celebration of spring. It's good over evil and the colors signal the happy evil ... the spring time," explained one participant.

Holi, also known as the Hindu Festival of Colors, welcomes the spring season through vivacious traditions and bringing color into each other's lives from one person to the next.

"Putting the powder on other people. I love putting powder on other people and seeing their reactions. It's so fun," said 14-year-old Rehana Singh.

The tradition of celebrating Holi has continued for 35 years in the Indo-Caribbean community, which holds on to its deep roots.

"I want everyone to know that Holi is celebration of the community. Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers celebrate Holi and they bring such life and beauty to our city," said Jenifer Rajkumar, who represents District 38 in the state Assembly.

Participants say the parade in Richmond Hill is unique for bringing together people from all walks of lives, cultures, and backgrounds in New York City together.

"This community believes not just in tolerance, but one step more than tolerance, it's a very inclusive community that embraces everything," said Rajkumar.