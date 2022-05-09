Richard Rojas faces trial for allegedly mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing 1 and injuring nearly 2 dozen

NEW YORK -- A driver who plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square is set to stand trial Monday.

Richard Rojas was charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide in the 2017 incident.

Police said he made a U-turn onto a sidewalk and ran through tourists, killing 18-year-old Alyssa Elman and injuring 22 others.

His trial is expected to last several months.