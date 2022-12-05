Watch CBS News
Crime

Richard Cottingham confesses to 1968 killing of Diane Cusak, 4 other murders on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Serial killer admits to more LI murders
Serial killer admits to more LI murders 00:28

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Convicted Long Island serial killer Richard Cottingham pleaded guilty to a 1968 cold case and admitted to four additional murders in Nassau County during a court appearance Monday. 

Cottingham, 76, has been in prison in New Jersey for decades serving a life sentence. 

FLASHBACKSerial killer Richard Cottingham confesses to 1974 cold-case murders of New Jersey teens Mary Ann Pryor, Lorraine Marie Kelly

Cottingham was arraigned in June on charges he killed Diane Cusak in February 1968. The young mother from New Hyde Park went shopping at the Green Acres Mall and never returned. Her body was found bludgeoned and asphyxiated in the back seat of her car. 

Nassau County prosecutors said DNA evidence linked Cottingham to Cusak's murder.

In court, Cottingham said he killed four other women in 1972 and 1973. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 10:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.