Richard Cottingham confesses to 1968 killing of Diane Cusak, 4 other murders on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Convicted Long Island serial killer Richard Cottingham pleaded guilty to a 1968 cold case and admitted to four additional murders in Nassau County during a court appearance Monday.

Cottingham, 76, has been in prison in New Jersey for decades serving a life sentence.

Cottingham was arraigned in June on charges he killed Diane Cusak in February 1968. The young mother from New Hyde Park went shopping at the Green Acres Mall and never returned. Her body was found bludgeoned and asphyxiated in the back seat of her car.

Nassau County prosecutors said DNA evidence linked Cottingham to Cusak's murder.

In court, Cottingham said he killed four other women in 1972 and 1973.