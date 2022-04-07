Revamped and renamed Paley Center for Media to host open house on Saturday

NEW YORK -- Gamers get ready, for a cultural institution in Midtown has been transformed into the digital era.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge got an inside look on Thursday.

The Paley Center for Media on West 52nd Street, formerly known as the Museum for TV and Radio, has received an upgrade since the pandemic, featuring a new gaming studio and virtual reality lab. It opens to the public this weekend.

"Gaming and interactive entertainment is a huge part of media and has a huge impact on culture," said Maureen Reidy, the center's president and CEO.

Reidy says video games are more than entertainment. Throughout the pandemic she says video games allowed kids and adults to interact virtually and are inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers.

"As a mom of an 11-year-old gamer, he's asking me to take a coding class. It really drives interest in STEM classes," Reidy said. "We have coding classes to teach kids how to design their own games, influencer meet and greets, eSports tournaments."

You can also take a peak back into history. The museum's permanent collection offers more than 150,000 old TV and radio recordings. The center also hosts regular discussions and debates about the ever-evolving media landscape.

The Paley Center is offering a free open house this Saturday.

And for the Trekies out there, this month the paley center features a Star Trek exhibit for the whole family. For more information, please click here.