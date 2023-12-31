Retired NYPD officer shoots man in Brooklyn, police sources say

NEW YORK -- Police sources tell CBS New York that a retired NYPD police officer shot a man in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Coney Island Avenue in Brighton Beach was taped off as investigators work to find out what led to shots being fired.

Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m.

CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports a black Mercedes SUV and a sedan in the roadway appear to be part of the investigation.

Sources tell us a retired NYPD officer fired a gun, striking a man in the leg.

We are working to find out more about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Police say the gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital.