Watch CBS News
Local News

Retired NYPD officer shoots man in Brooklyn, police sources say

By Naveen Dhaliwal

/ CBS New York

Retired NYPD officer shoots man in Brooklyn, police sources say
Retired NYPD officer shoots man in Brooklyn, police sources say 01:01

NEW YORK -- Police sources tell CBS New York that a retired NYPD police officer shot a man in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Coney Island Avenue in Brighton Beach was taped off as investigators work to find out what led to shots being fired.

Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m.

CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports a black Mercedes SUV and a sedan in the roadway appear to be part of the investigation.

Sources tell us a retired NYPD officer fired a gun, striking a man in the leg.

We are working to find out more about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Police say the gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital.

First published on December 31, 2023 / 5:44 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.