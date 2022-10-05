Watch CBS News
Video captures Harlem shooting that injured retired NYPD detective, 1 other man

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Surveillance video shows Harlem shooting that wounded 2 men 00:26

NEW YORK -- New video shows a shooting in Harlem that injured a retired NYPD detective and another person Tuesday.

It appears to show a man shooting toward a person in front of a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue. That man and another allegedly returned fire.

Police say the former detective was caught in the crossfire and shot in the chest.

Investigators believe a 21-year-old man, who was grazed in the neck, was the intended target.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 6:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

