Video captures Harlem shooting that injured retired NYPD detective, 1 other man
NEW YORK -- New video shows a shooting in Harlem that injured a retired NYPD detective and another person Tuesday.
It appears to show a man shooting toward a person in front of a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue. That man and another allegedly returned fire.
Police say the former detective was caught in the crossfire and shot in the chest.
Investigators believe a 21-year-old man, who was grazed in the neck, was the intended target.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
No arrests have been made.
