Video captures Harlem shooting that injured retired NYPD detective, 1 other man

NEW YORK -- New video shows a shooting in Harlem that injured a retired NYPD detective and another person Tuesday.

It appears to show a man shooting toward a person in front of a smoke shop on Lenox Avenue. That man and another allegedly returned fire.

Police say the former detective was caught in the crossfire and shot in the chest.

Investigators believe a 21-year-old man, who was grazed in the neck, was the intended target.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.