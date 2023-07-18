Watch CBS News
Local News

Residents recount frightening flash flooding in New Brunswick, N.J.

By Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

Flash flooding swamps vehicles in New Brunswick, N.J.
Flash flooding swamps vehicles in New Brunswick, N.J. 02:25

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The rain came down quickly and suddenly on Tuesday, trapping people in flood waters, including a 3-month-old baby, in New Brunswick.

Video shows what is looked like at the height of the downpour -- vehicles flipped around and under water.

In just a matter of minutes, one street turned into a river.

CBS New York spoke to a girl with her dad's permission. She described how her baby brother was saved after being swept away by the floodwater.

"I see my mom drowning with my little baby brother and my sister drowning. It had me really scared because it just happened randomly," Mia Sequeira said.

READ MOREGov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency in New Jersey after weekend storms

It was an image the brave 12-year-old said she couldn't get out of her mind -- raging waters taking over her New Brunswick street and almost taking her entire family under.

"This happened so quickly," Mia said, as she was assured by her father that her brother was safe.

Her father added the little boy is at a hospital and doing fine, but it was quite an ordeal she went through just after 11 a.m. when a flash flood hit the area.

"Then I went under water to see if I could save my brother. Then, I was drowning, too," Mia said. "Then my cousin had the strength to get up and take my little brother."

The family was trying to escape their home when water rushed up to their front door on Drift Street.

"My sister was about to get stuck in the hole inside the house. My mom was screaming. I was just screaming for my baby brother," Mia said.

The underground parking garage at Family Court also flooded. The rushing waters flipped parked cars around.

"I see the rain outside, but I didn't think this would happen right here," one person said.

Drivers said they were in shock as they discovered their soaked and damaged cars.

"My car is completely under water. It is flooded up until the steering wheel," Khrystian Taylor said.

"It was thunder, lightning, white wall of rain and then all of a sudden a river pouring down the road. Cars were flipping over," added Erica Jorgensen of New Brunswick.

Christine Sloan
christine-sloan-small-2023.png

Christine Sloan is an Emmy Award-winning reporter, who covers New Jersey for CBS 2 New York. Sloan re-joined the station in January 2023. She also worked at CBS 2 New York from 2004 to 2016.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 5:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.