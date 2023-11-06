Republicans in New Jersey optimistic they can flip the Senate or Assembly, or even both

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. -- Voters in New Jersey will go to the polls on Tuesday. With every seat in the Legislature up for grabs, Republicans are hoping to flip the state red.

The campaign signs are out, endorsing candidates and issues. Republicans are attacking Democrats on culture war issues like parental rights and offshore wind projects in hopes of flipping either the Assembly or the Senate, or both.

"I think the issues are on our side. I think the Democrats did go too far left in New Jersey. People have said, 'We don't want to be California,'" Republican Sen. Holly Schepisi said.

Democrats control the state Senate by 10 seats and the general Assembly by 12, but Republicans have been chipping away at that lead for years now. The surprisingly narrow victory by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021 is yet another reason Republicans have to feel confident.

But Democrats are firing back on issues like abortion.

"I think our message will resonate. We're the vanguard when it comes to reproductive freedom, as it relates to reasonable gun control. Regarding the economic conditions in New Jersey, frankly, they have never been better," Assemblyman John McKeon said.

Those culture war issues are part of the nationwide discussion, but Dr. Ashley Koning with the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University said in New Jersey, voters consistently go back to the same issue.

"Taxes. It's always about taxes, especially property taxes. So whether or not that component in affordability and cost of living are going to play a bigger role than these culture wars issues, time is going to tell," Koning said.

Voters that spoke to CBS New York agree that kitchen table issues hit closer to home.

"The property taxes, the rent goes up. It's so expensive. You don't understand why it has to go up that high," said Barbara Earl of Irvington.

It has been about two decades since Republicans controlled the Senate or Assembly in New Jersey. Experts say it's a longshot for that to change this year, but, they added, it's not impossible.