Republicans call on Gov. Hochul to suspend New York's gas tax

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Gas prices keep climbing to record levels in the wake of Russian oil sanctions. The economic squeeze it taking its toll on the wallets of drivers in the Tri-State Area.

On average, gas is up to around $4.51 in New York, $4.37 in New Jersey and $4.48 in Connecticut.

Suffolk County Republicans are now calling for a suspension of New York's gas tax to give drivers some relief, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Friday.

"Today, Governor Hochul has to take that action," Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy said.

"Immediately suspend the state gas tax," State Sen. Phil Boyle said.

Pain at the pump prompted proposals to ease the burden. Republican lawmakers asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to suspend New York's 46 cent per gallon gas tax.

"We can't control what's going on in Ukraine and Russia and the impact on global markets. But you know what we can control? We can control the sales tax revenue," Suffolk Legislature Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey said.

They've also introduced bills in Albany to halt the tax.

"Eight dollars per car, per fill up, per family. It adds up quickly," State Sen. Alexis Weik said.

A spokesperson for Hochul said she, "understands the pain New Yorkers are feeling at the pump, and has made it clear that she is looking for meaningful solutions that put money in the pockets of consumers, which is why she is pushing to accelerate tax cuts for 6 million middle-class New Yorkers, deliver $2.2 billion in property tax relief, and is exploring all options to help New Yorkers with the rising cost of gas."

The spokesperson noted the gas tax funds infrastructure, and there's no guarantee the tax break to wholesalers would pass down to consumers.

Republicans said use the state's rainy day fund to offset losses.

"I urge her to look out the window. It's raining in our economy right now. It's time to use that money," Weik said.

Meantime, drivers are carpooling, consolidating errands and raising their prices.

"I don't want to, but I guess everyone else is going to have to increase their prices," one person said.

"Very expensive, the gas, very expensive. I don't know what to do," another said.

"Travel less, or get my wife in just one car and drop her off," another said.

"A thousand dollars, to fill up my tanks," a trucker told CBS2. "Outrageous. It just went up 30 cents in less than 24 hours."

The Washington-based Electrification Coalition acknowledged supply chain shortages can make it hard to find an electric vehicle, but said it's the best way to save on gas.

"Make the switch to driving electric," said Katherine Stainken of the Electrification Coalition. "We are pivoting from a reliance on oil to meet our transportation needs to electricity now, which is far cheaper. It's produced domestically. It is a stable price, it can be powered by renewable energy. So there are a whole host of reasons to now be getting into an electric car."

The nonprofit Plug In America has resources here to assess what kind of electric vehicle might be a good fit and check availability in your area.

New York Republicans said they can pass a gas tax suspension as soon as Monday with bipartisan support.

A spokesperson said Gov. Hochul is exploring all options.