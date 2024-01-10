The biggest highlights from tonight's Republican debate: DeSantis and Haley face off in Iowa

Trump leading GOP field before Iowa caucuses Trump leading GOP field days before Iowa caucuses 04:27

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are squaring off in the final Republican debate before the Iowa caucuses on Monday, making their final pitch to voters before the 2024 nomination process kicks into high gear.

The debate is being hosted by CNN at Drake University in Des Moines, and live-streamed on CNN.com. Former President Donald Trump, the clear front-runner in the GOP presidential race, declined to appear on stage with his two rivals, and is instead holding a town hall with Fox News to coincide with the debate.

The first half of the debate featured questions about taxes, inflation, immigration, Ukraine and Israel, with both candidates reciting now-familiar policy positions while arguing that the other can't be trusted. Both candidates accused each other of lying to voters and misrepresenting their record, with DeSantis calling Haley a "mealy mouthed politician," and Haley saying that Republicans "can't trust what Ron is saying."

Haley, DeSantis and Trump were the only three candidates to qualify for the debate stage. Three candidates — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — did not meet CNN's thresholds to appear. Christie announced earlier Wednesday evening that he was dropping out of the race and urged Republican voters to reject Trump.

The Iowa caucuses could prove to be a make-or-break contest for DeSantis, who has devoted much of his time and money to competing in the Hawkeye State. But Trump has enjoyed a commanding lead in the state, one which has widened since September, according to the latest CBS News polling from December. Fifty-eight percent of likely GOP caucus-goers said they would vote for Trump, while 22% supported DeSantis and 13% backed Haley.

Haley, meanwhile, has largely staked her chances on New Hampshire, which holds its first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23. Some polls have shown her narrowing the gap with Trump in the Granite State, although the former president still enjoys a healthy lead.

Both Haley and DeSantis called on Trump to show up to the debate. Haley accused Trump of hiding, while the DeSantis campaign said Trump is "scared" to defend his record.

DeSantis and Haley trade barbs over truthfulness to kick off debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speak during the fifth Republican presidential primary debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 10, 2024. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The two candidates wasted little time before launching into critiques of one another on a stage that seemed empty compared to past debates, though both treaded lightly when it came to the former president, whose lead looms large over the contest.

DeSantis began by claiming that while he's running to pursue voter issues, Haley is running to serve her donors.

"We don't need another mealy mouthed politician who tells you what she thinks you want to hear, just to try to get your vote, then to get into office and to do her donors' bidding," DeSantis said.

After briefly highlighting her record and arguing that the country needs a leader with her experience, Haley quickly launched into fierce critiques of the Florida governor, saying his "campaign is exploding." She accused him of going back on his policies and touted a website that she says features at least two dozen lies he's told about her.

"Every time he lies, Drake University, don't turn this into a drinking game, because you will be overserved by the end of the night," Haley said.

DeSantis puts Haley on the defensive over immigration

DeSantis forced Haley to clarify comments she's made related to immigration, bringing up remarks she has made about undocumented immigrants and the border wall.

"Do not trust Nikki Haley with illegal immigration. That's like having the fox guard the henhouse. She's on tape at the Aspen Institute — she'll say she didn't say it — she was chastising conservatives saying it's disrespectful to illegal aliens to say that they're criminals," DeSantis said.

Debate moderator Jake Tapper read Haley's 2015 quote to her in which she said: "We don't need to talk about them as criminals. They're not. They're families that want a better life and they're desperate to get here."

When asked whether she still feels that way, Haley said, "That doesn't mean we should let them into our country."

DeSantis also accused Haley of opposing construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in 2016, saying she ridiculed it.

Haley said DeSantis was leaving out context.

"I said, you can't just build a wall. You have to do more than build a wall. It was having the wall and everything else. You can't trust what Ron is saying," she said.

Both candidates reiterate support for Israel, and Haley hits DeSantis for campaigning with "anti-Israel" congressman

When the moderators turned to the Israel-Hamas war, DeSantis was quick to criticize the Biden administration for "kneecapping" Israel, saying the country needs U.S. support "in word and in deed, in public and in private" and insisting that "they need to be able to finish the job."

The Florida governor highlighted what he called a disagreement between Haley and himself on the issue, saying she supported a two-state solution when she was ambassador to the United Nations, while he argued that a two-state solution wouldn't lead to a "lasting peace." A two-state solution would establish an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

"Under no circumstances as president am I going to pressure Israel to risk their security to do a so-called two-state solution," DeSantis said. "She was wrong when she embraced that and we're right to say we trust Israel to make these decisions."

In response, Haley said she had acknowledged during her time working with the U.N. that a two-state solution wasn't possible because the two sides wouldn't come to the table. And she reiterated that "right now, we have to make sure that Israel has the support it needs."

Haley took the opportunity to criticize DeSantis for bringing "the most anti-Israel Republican" in Congress to campaign with him in Iowa, an apparent reference to Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who recently voted against a House resolution condemning anti-semitism.

"That's your friend," Haley said.