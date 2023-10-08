Republican Ari Kagan, Democrat Justin Brannan debate after redistricting fluke put them in same New York City Council district

NEW YORK -- It's a game of New York City Council musical chairs.

Republican Ari Kagan and Democrat Justin Brannan were thrown into the same district and only one will be left standing when the music stops.

The two members duke it out this week on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Talking Points

A redistricting fluke threw Kagan and Brannan into the same district.

Watch their conversation here or in the player below.

Your Point

What keeps New Yorkers up at night? Is it too much caffeine, high anxiety or something else?

Find out here or in the player below.

Exclamation Point

Kagan and Brannan share what some of their favorite spots in Brooklyn are and more in this bonus conversation with Kramer only on CBS News New York.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.