Republican Ari Kagan, Democrat Justin Brannan debate after redistricting fluke put them in same New York City Council district

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- It's a game of New York City Council musical chairs.

Republican Ari Kagan and Democrat Justin Brannan were thrown into the same district and only one will be left standing when the music stops. 

The two members duke it out this week on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Talking Points

A redistricting fluke threw Kagan and Brannan into the same district. 

Your Point

What keeps New Yorkers up at night? Is it too much caffeine, high anxiety or something else?

What keeps New Yorkers up at night? 02:38

Exclamation Point

Kagan and Brannan share what some of their favorite spots in Brooklyn are and more in this bonus conversation with Kramer only on CBS News New York

Exclamation Point: Kagan, Brannan share their favorite spots in Brooklyn 07:21

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 12:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

