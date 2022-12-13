Report: Women sexually abused at two thirds of U.S. federal prisons

NEW YORK -- A shocking report has been released on the sexual abuse of women in federal prisons.

The findings were just released by a U.S. Senate committee.

It found cases of abuse in two thirds of U.S. federal prisons.

Investigators looked closely at two facilities in New York City -- MCC in Lower Manhattan and MDC in Brooklyn.

The report found that in both facilities, multiple employees abused women. In many cases, the women were abused multiple times over a period of months or years.

The committee also found the Bureau of Prisons has failed to implement a law meant to prevent prison sexual abuse.