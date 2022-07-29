Report: Jersey City most expensive U.S. city to rent at an average of $5,500

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- With rents notoriously high in Brooklyn and Manhattan, you might think New York City is the most expensive place in the U.S. for renters, but that's not the case.

The New York Times says that can be found can be found across the Hudson River in Jersey City.

As of June, it's the most expensive U.S. city, with an average rent of $5,500.

It leads the list, followed by Boston, where average rent is just under $4,900, and Palo Alto, California $4,700.