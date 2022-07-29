Watch CBS News
Local News

Report: Jersey City most expensive U.S. city to rent at an average of $5,500

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Average monthly rent in Manhattan rises over $5,000
Average monthly rent in Manhattan rises over $5,000 00:47

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- With rents notoriously high in Brooklyn and Manhattan, you might think New York City is the most expensive place in the U.S. for renters, but that's not the case.

The New York Times says that can be found can be found across the Hudson River in Jersey City.

As of June, it's the most expensive U.S. city, with an average rent of $5,500.

It leads the list, followed by Boston, where average rent is just under $4,900, and Palo Alto, California $4,700.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 10:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.