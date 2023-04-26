Watch CBS News
Local News

Report: Half of New York City households cannot afford cost of living

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Report: Half of NYC households can't meet cost of living
Report: Half of NYC households can't meet cost of living 00:32

NEW YORK -- A new report finds many New Yorkers are struggling to afford basic needs as they deal with the rising cost of housing. 

The report by the Fund for New York City found half of all city households do not make enough to meet the minimum cost of living. 

Nearly 80% are considered "housing burdened," which means more than 30% of household income is going toward rent. 

The study found households across the five boroughs need to bring in at least $100,000 a year to afford housing, food and transportation. 

The current average is $70,000. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.