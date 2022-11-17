Report finds Rikers staff partially to blame for at least nine inmate deaths

NEW YORK -- A new bombshell report about Rikers Island places some blame on staff for the deaths of at least nine inmates.

The report comes ahead of a hearing Thursday on the future of the jail.

New York's main jail complex has been plagued with ongoing problems and is the center of a major controversy.

This year, 18 people have died while in the jail or Correction Department custody, and 16 died last year.

Now, a damaging report from the Board of Correction blames the staff in the deaths of nine incarcerated people, saying they missed medical visits, which played an indirect factor.

In October, loved ones of inmates who died rallied, calling on the mayor to close Rikers Island and for the city to end solitary confinement.

"They arrest him at the hospital, when he needed the medicine. Why didn't they provide the medicine?" one mother named Haydeth Tavira said.

In an exclusive interview on New York 1 this week, the Department of Correction commissioner said they just need more time.

"I believe that the team we built at this department is a team the department has never had and are fully focused on this issue, and with time we will be turning this department around,' said Commissioner Louis Molina.

Time is what a judge gave the city back in June when the case got postponed to give the city a chance to address the crisis.

A month prior to that, Mayor Eric Adams defended the city's handling of Rikers. A Bronx Supreme Court Judge had found the Department of Correction in contempt for denying inmates access to medical care.

"I'm not surrendering this city to anyone who thinks that we cannot do our job," the mayor said.

Thursday's hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. but rallies are expected beforehand.