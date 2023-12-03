Watch CBS News
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis alleges NYC is trying to register non-citizens to vote
NEW YORK -- Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis claims the city is engaged in an effort to register non-citizens to vote in municipal elections.

It's something the city now denies.

Malliotakis says the information was uncovered through a Freedom of Information law request related to a city contract with a migrant shelter. She claims the contract requires workers to distribute voter registration cards and assist migrants in registering to vote.

The contract is with Homes for the Homeless, which operates a shelter on Staten Island.

The city's Department of Social Services responded Sunday with a statement, saying, "These allegations are false and baseless. DHS is legally required to include language around voter registration in shelter contracts and this guidance applies only to eligible clients who are citizens, and would clearly not apply to asylum seekers in shelter."

