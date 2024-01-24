Rep. Mike Lawler pushing for renewal of Undetectable Firearms Act

NEW YORK -- A federal law that makes it harder to sneak firearms past metal detectors is set to expire in just a few weeks.

A local congressman is pushing for bipartisan support to keep the law on the books.

Seventeen quarters, two dimes and a nickel is metal weighing 3.7 ounces, and that's the minimum amount of metal federal law requires in all firearms so they cannot be sneaked past metal detectors, such as those used at music and sporting events.

"Because it's common sense. It's about insuring the safety of the public and preventing criminals from using undetectable firearms," said Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican representing parts of the Hudson Valley.

Lawler was 2 years old when President Ronald Reagan signed the Undetectable Firearms Act in 1988. Congress has renewed the bill three times since then with bipartisan support. Lawler and a Pennsylvania Democrat are sponsoring a bill to renew it once more.

When asked how important it is to show Americans that Democrats and Republicans can work together and find common ground on a measure like this, Lawler said, "We have to be willing to work together to accomplish big things, especially in a divided government. The American people want to see that."

Some Second Amendment groups oppose renewing the law, saying it stifles innovation in producing smaller, lighter handguns, which are much in demand.

However, major entertainment and sports businesses and the Fraternal Order of Police want the law renewed.

Congress will soon weigh whether the 3.7-ounce rule should be kept.

An effort to make the law permanent failed last year. Lawler's bill would renew the measure for another decade.