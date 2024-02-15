Watch CBS News
Local News

Legionnaires' disease cases possibly linked to hotel near Newark Airport, health department says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- A hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport is being investigated for possible Legionnaires' disease.

The New Jersey Department of Health confirms it is looking into two cases of Legionnaires', possibly stemming from stays at the Renaissance Newark Airport Hotel in Elizabeth.

Both patients stayed at the hotel within two weeks leading up to their illnesses.

The most recent case was reported in August 2023.

The health department adds, "At this time it is not definitively known whether the hotel is the source of infection."

We've reached out to the hotel for comment. So far, we have not heard back.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 4:45 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.