Legionnaires' disease cases possibly linked to hotel near Newark Airport, health department says

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- A hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport is being investigated for possible Legionnaires' disease.

The New Jersey Department of Health confirms it is looking into two cases of Legionnaires', possibly stemming from stays at the Renaissance Newark Airport Hotel in Elizabeth.

Both patients stayed at the hotel within two weeks leading up to their illnesses.

The most recent case was reported in August 2023.

The health department adds, "At this time it is not definitively known whether the hotel is the source of infection."

We've reached out to the hotel for comment. So far, we have not heard back.