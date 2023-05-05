Watch CBS News
Local News

Remy McPrecia arrested in connection to death of 19-year-old DeAndre Matthews in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Arrest made in connection with death of 19-year-old man in Brooklyn
Arrest made in connection with death of 19-year-old man in Brooklyn 00:25

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a 19-year-old Brooklyn man.

Twenty-four-year-old Remy McPrecia was charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

Back in February, the body of DeAndre Matthews was found burned on train tracks on Nostrand Avenue. His Jeep was also found burned nearby.

He had gone missing a day earlier after leaving his job in Crown Heights.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.