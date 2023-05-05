Remy McPrecia arrested in connection to death of 19-year-old DeAndre Matthews in Brooklyn

Arrest made in connection with death of 19-year-old man in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a 19-year-old Brooklyn man.

Twenty-four-year-old Remy McPrecia was charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence.

Back in February, the body of DeAndre Matthews was found burned on train tracks on Nostrand Avenue. His Jeep was also found burned nearby.

He had gone missing a day earlier after leaving his job in Crown Heights.