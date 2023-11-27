Relic of Saint Jude displayed at Saints Simon & Jude Church in Brooklyn, first time ever in U.S.

NEW YORK -- For the first time ever in the U.S., a relic of Saint Jude was on display at a church in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Saints Simon & Jude Church in Gravesend held a special Mass.

Jude was one of Jesus' 12 apostles and considered the patron saint of hopeless or difficult causes.

"People come and often ask Jude to pray with them and pray for them, bringing their most pressing needs, things that seem so far beyond reach. So for a lot of people this is a great moment to make that connection," said Bishop Robert Brennan.

It was the first time the relic left Italy to tour churches, schools, prisons and more across the U.S.