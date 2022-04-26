Mother of Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, who died after "Hell Week" training, says Navy's negligence led to son's death

MANALAPAN, N.J. -- There are calls for reform after a New Jersey native died training to become a U.S. Navy SEAL.

The mother of Kyle Mullen, a Navy SEAL candidate who died after completing "Hell Week," says the Navy's medical negligence resulted in her son's death, CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reported Monday.

Regina Mullen calls her son Kyle her best friend. The 24-year-old was full of life and was determined to serve his community when he enrolled in the Navy.

"When he was out there, he was happy. He said he made the best decision of his life," Mullen said.

After becoming a seaman in 2021, Kyle Mullen was training as a SEAL candidate. On Feb 4, after he completed what's known as "Hell Week," an intense part of training, he called his mom.

"He's like 'I did it Mom! I completed Hell Week,' and I was so happy for him," Mullen said. "And he sounded really bad. He couldn't breathe."

Her son died a few hours later, she said.

Mullen said she's been told by people who were there that when her son was in distress, the Navy medical team was not available. By the time 911 was called, it was too late.

"If he was medically monitored, to me, there is no question my son would be alive today," Mullen said.

Autopsy results have yet to be released, but the registered nurse believes her son died from a form of pneumonia caused by rigorous exercise on land and in water.

To make matters worse, Mullen said she was recently sent an urn with her son's ashes that had the wrong initials. During Easter weekend, she received a $3,200 bill for her son's medical expenses.

Mullen said the Navy has told her the bill was an error and has sent her a new urn.

She says her son had no prior medical condition and his death is a tragedy. Now, she's calling for more medical monitoring for SEAL candidates during and after training.

"I need people held accountable ... Who authorized the medical team to go home? Why didn't they answer?" Mullen said. "Why aren't they all medically checked for at least 24 hours after what they have endured?"

She also wants an independent investigation done and for her son's autopsy results to be expedited.

The U.S. Navy issued the following statement to CBS2:

Naval Special Warfare continues to extend our deepest condolences and full support to the Mullen family. Multiple independent investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding Seaman Kyle Mullen's death. Until the investigations are complete, it is inappropriate to speculate on the cause of death or contributing factors. Naval Special Warfare is committed to safe assessment, selection and training of the Navy's commandos in defense of the United States of America and to be stewards of the special trust the American people place in our force.

However, after Mullen died, the group said he was not actively training at the time of his death.