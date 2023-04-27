Watch CBS News
Reelabilities Film Festival returns, celebrating stories of people with disabilities

Reelabilities Film Festival kicks off tonight in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- The 15th annual Reelabilities Film Festival starts Thursday in Manhattan.

It's the largest festival in the country dedicated to sharing and celebrating the stories of people with disabilities through film. 

The weeklong festival opens with a screening of the feature, "Unidentified Objects."

Festival Co-Founder and Director Isaac Zablocki and one of the stars, Matthew August Jeffers, joined us in the studio with more on what to expect. 

The festival runs through May 3.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 10:42 AM

