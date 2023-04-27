Reelabilities Film Festival returns, celebrating stories of people with disabilities

NEW YORK -- The 15th annual Reelabilities Film Festival starts Thursday in Manhattan.

It's the largest festival in the country dedicated to sharing and celebrating the stories of people with disabilities through film.

The weeklong festival opens with a screening of the feature, "Unidentified Objects."

Festival Co-Founder and Director Isaac Zablocki and one of the stars, Matthew August Jeffers, joined us in the studio with more on what to expect.

The festival runs through May 3.

