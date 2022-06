Bidding starts at $6,500 for last Redbird subway car in NYC

NEW YORK -- You have a chance to own a piece of subway history.

The city is auctioning the last of the Redbird subway cars.

The iconic train transported visitors to the 1964 World's Fair in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Redbird subway cars were phased out in the early 2000s.

The opening price is $6,500, and you can bid through July 6.