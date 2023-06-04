Firefighters battle blaze at Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- Firefighters battled a fire at a Brooklyn apartment building Sunday.
Video shows thick black smoke and flames pouring from a window at the five-story building on Van Burnt Street in Red Hook.
It happened around 1 p.m. It took about 40 minutes for firefighters to get the flames under control.
No one was hurt.
The cause is under investigation.
