NYC wants to revitalize 120 acres of waterfront in Brooklyn. Here's how it plans to do it.

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday changes are coming to the waterfronts in two New York City boroughs.

The city is looking to redevelop and revive 120 acres of waterfront in Brooklyn, which could potentially lead to the creation of thousands of jobs.

"The city of New York will assume control of the Brooklyn Marine Terminal here in Red Hook," Adams said.

Andrew Kimball, president and CEO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation, expanded on the plan's goal.

"It will spur economic development growth and jobs in Red Hook while developing a modernized 21st century port to help us bolster blue highway and micro distribution, getting trucks off our roadways," Kimball said.

Details and local reaction

The state is contributing $15 million for a cold storage facility on site for perishable deliveries by water, to cut down on truck traffic. The city plans to invest $80 million on improvements and is exploring mixed-use development, including housing, but wants community input.

"The best thing about it is kind of resurrection of maritime here," Red Hook resident Nico Kean said.

"I think it's really beautiful the way it is," added Despina Papadopoulos of Red Hook.

"I am concerned about the housing issue because this is a flooding waterfront," said Carolina Salguero, president of maritime nonprofit Portside New York.

A floating cultural center, a retired oil tanker, sits on the Red Hook waterfront, so Salguero knows it well.

"I think it has some clear advantages and then I have some questions. The Port Authority was clearly not interested in investing in this property," Salguero said.

Staten Island's role in the Brooklyn redevelopment

The city made a deal with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for the Brooklyn property, trading control of Staten Island's Howland Hook Marine Terminal for the Brooklyn property.

"This is the largest city real estate transaction in recent history," Adams said.

"Brooklyn gets a revitalized waterfront. Staten Island gets a stronger, more competitive Howland Hook. New York gets a more efficient port system," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

However, Congressman Jerry Nadler said he has concerns.

"To alienate some of the land for non-port use is a huge mistake. We need the port on this side of the harbor, as well as the other side of the harbor," Nadler said.

The city said execution of the plan will take a few years, and will start by hearing from the community. The engagement process will begin by the beginning of the summer.

A Brooklyn Marine Terminal taskforce is being assembled. It will engage a wide range of stakeholders, including elected officials, unions, Brooklyn businesses, community members, and more.