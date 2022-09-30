Red Cross of Greater New York assisting with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida

NEW YORK - The Red Cross in greater New York is helping with the relief efforts in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Red Cross just deployed an emergency response vehicle and two volunteers.

They left this morning from the New York City headquarters in Midtown, traveling to Orlando.

About 730 trained Red Cross disaster workers are already helping in Florida, and hundreds more are on the way.

You can join us in the effort to support the Red Cross with storm relief efforts. To do so, CLICK HERE.