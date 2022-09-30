Watch CBS News
Red Cross of Greater New York assisting with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York Red Cross volunteers head to Florida
New York Red Cross volunteers head to Florida 00:33

NEW YORK - The Red Cross in greater New York is helping with the relief efforts in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Red Cross just deployed an emergency response vehicle and two volunteers. 

They left this morning from the New York City headquarters in Midtown, traveling to Orlando. 

About 730 trained Red Cross disaster workers are already helping in Florida, and hundreds more are on the way. 

You can join us in the effort to support the Red Cross with storm relief efforts. To do so, CLICK HERE

