Lewis Morgan's goal helps Red Bulls play Whitecaps to 1-1 tie

HARRISON, N.J. — Lewis Morgan scored his seventh goal of the season, Carlos Coronel had three saves and the short-handed New York Red Bulls held on Saturday night for a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

New York (4-1-5) is unbeaten in six consecutive games since a 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew on March 16.

Emil Forsberg played a corner kick for the Red Bulls that was redirected by the out-stretched hand of goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka before Lewis Morgan put away a diving header to make it 1-1 in the 56th minute.

Brian White opened the scoring in the 15th to give Vancouver (5-2-2) a 1-0 lead. Ryan Raposo played a rolling cross from the right goal line to a charging White for a one-touch finish from point-blank range. White, who played his first three-plus MLS seasons with the Red Bulls before he was traded to Vancouver in 2021, became the highest scoring Whitecaps player (44 goals across all competitions) since the club joined MLS in 2011.

Noah Eile, a 21-year-old defender in his first MLS season, was shown a straight red card (hand ball) in the 74th minute and the Red Bulls played a man down the rest of the way.

New York had 59.3% possession and outshot the Whitecaps 16-12, including 9-5 on target.

The 28-year-old Takaoka, in his second MLS season, finished with a career-high eight saves for Vancouver.