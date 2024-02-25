Red Bulls, Nashville kick off season with scoreless draw

Watch CBS News
By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville's Joe Willis and Carlos Coronel of the New York Red Bulls both opened the season with clean sheets in a scoreless season opener on Sunday.

Willis had three of his four saves in the first half for Nashville. Coronel did not face a shot on target before intermission. Coronel wasn't tested until he saved a header by Teal Bunbury in the 58th minute. He finished with three saves.

The Red Bulls' Franuel Amaya hit the cross bar on a shot in the 63rd minute.

New York improves to 2-0-3 all time versus Nashville and 13-10-6 in all time in openers.

The last time these two clubs squared off John Tolkin scored on a late penalty kick in a 1-0 victory on Decision Day, sending the Red Bulls to the playoffs for a league-record 14th straight season.

The Red Bulls stay on the road to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Nashville travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 9:30 PM EST

