Manoel, Morgan rally Red Bulls to 2-1 victory over Dynamo

HOUSTON — Elias Manoel scored late in the first half, Lewis Morgan had a second-half goal and the New York Red Bulls rallied to beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday.

Ibrahim Aliyu took a pass from Coco Carrasquilla and scored to give the Dynamo (0-1-1) the lead in the 7th minute.

The Red Bulls (1-0-1) trailed until Elias Manoel used an assist from Dante Vanzeir in the 43rd minute to poke in a header and knot the score at halftime.

New York grabbed the lead in the 59th minute when Lewis Morgan took a pass from Sean Nealis and scored.

Carlos Coronel, who entered play with three straight clean sheets dating to last season, saved four shots for the Red Bulls. Steve Clark finished with three saves for the Dynamo.

The Red Bulls, making their first trip to Houston since 2019, picked up their first victory there since 2013. New York leads the all-time series 13-6-9, including 3-6-5 in Houston.

The Red Bulls will host FC Dallas in their home opener on March 9. The Dynamo return to action on March 16 when they host the Portland Timbers.