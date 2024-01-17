Recovering from stroke, Ronald K. Brown leads dancers in 8-performance season at Joyce Theater

NEW YORK -- He survived a stroke, but that's not stopping choreographer Ronald K. Brown from making magic on the stage.

His company, Evidence, is going strong in its 39th year. The master of modern dance is thriving.

The dancers returned to work in "Torch," a centerpiece of a heartfelt and spiritual eight-performance season at the Joyce Theater.

"Torch," along with another signature work by Brown, "Walking Out the Dark," convey complex emotions.

"Dance conversations about grief and perseverance," Brown said.

He knows perseverance and determination. In April 2021, a blood clot in Brown's brain left him unable to move much of his left side.

"You just keep moving forward because you have no choice," Brown said.

His recovery has been hard-fought-for success after another, reminiscent of the intense training that propelled him from teenaged dance star to founder of his own company.

Brown's career has lasted four decades, and counting.

When asked if he has an overall message in the work, Brown said, "That healing is necessary and possible with work and attention and an open heart."

Brown's collaborators say challenges in setbacks have strengthened bonds within the company and elevated the work.

Dancer Joyce Edwards is the company's rehearsal director.

"He has just been example to continue to strive, to move forward with your full self, to have faith," Edwards said.

"You see the synergy on the stage. It's rare to have a group where everybody, collectively, has that synergy," said Arcell Cabuag, associate artistic director.

Cabuag is Brown's partner in work and in life. Brown says he is grateful got everything in his life right now.

"I've had a blessed life. To have started company in 1985 and to still have it running as strongly as it is is a blessing. But in this recovery, I'm feeling blessed on a molecular level," Brown said. "My recovery is going extremely well. I'm gaining more function."

In this new year that includes a national tour and new works, the evidence is everywhere of rejuvenation and love for this man and his dance company.

Performances run now through Sunday at the Joyce Theater.