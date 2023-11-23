Record 7,000 runners take part in Garden City Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Some people started Thanksgiving with exercise before the big feast.

One of the largest turkey trots in the country was held in Garden City on Long Island on Thursday morning.

It was the 46th year for the event, which set a record with more than 7,000 runners.

People of all ages took part, running five miles through neighborhoods while decked out in turkey garb.

"We come every year. It's a tradition," one person said.

"It was really fun. I stopped for a moment to get water, but I couldn't waste time," an 8-year-old said.

"It's just to have fun with friends and neighbors, raise money for charity. We have a food drive, a sneaker drive," Garden City Turkey Trot director Ken Aneser said.

Donations collected Thursday benefit The Inn of Hempstead, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.