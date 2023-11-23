Watch CBS News
Local News

Record 7,000 runners take part in Garden City Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Record 7,000 runners take part in Garden City Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
Record 7,000 runners take part in Garden City Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 00:48

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. -- Some people started Thanksgiving with exercise before the big feast.

One of the largest turkey trots in the country was held in Garden City on Long Island on Thursday morning.

It was the 46th year for the event, which set a record with more than 7,000 runners.

People of all ages took part, running five miles through neighborhoods while decked out in turkey garb.

"We come every year. It's a tradition," one person said.

"It was really fun. I stopped for a moment to get water, but I couldn't waste time," an 8-year-old said.

"It's just to have fun with friends and neighbors, raise money for charity. We have a food drive, a sneaker drive," Garden City Turkey Trot director Ken Aneser said.

Donations collected Thursday benefit The Inn of Hempstead, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 11:33 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.