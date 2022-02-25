Police: Nearly $500,000 in merchandise stolen from Upper East Side luxury consignment shop

NEW YORK - Police say a group of thieves stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a luxury consignment shop on the Upper East Side.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Real Real on Madison Avenue near East 71st Street.

According to police, seven people entered the shop and took jewelry, watches and handbags worth about $498,000.

Some of the individuals got away in a white four-door sedan.

Police say a group of thieves stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a luxury consignment shop on the Upper East Side on Feb. 20, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Police have released photos of two of the individuals and the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.