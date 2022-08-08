Watch CBS News
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice marries Luis Ruelas in East Brunswick ceremony

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice remarries
"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice remarries 00:27

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Teresa Giudice, of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey," is married once again. 

She tied the knot to Luis Ruelas over the weekend at Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick. 

New York housewife Jill Zarin posted photos of the bride on Instagram. 

According to reports, Giudice's brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, were not there. 

Their ongoing family drama has played out on the show for years. 

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

