Luis Peroza arrested after allegedly attacking 90-year-old Lower East Side candy shop owner

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a man accused of punching and injuring a 90-year-old candy store owner on the Lower East Side was arrested Friday.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Luis Peroza.

Police say Peroza approached the store owner outside his shop around 3 a.m. Tuesday and asked if he wanted to buy a package.

When the store owner declined, Peroza allegedly said he was going to kill him, then reportedly hit the 90-year-old with a belt that had a heavy rock on the end.

The store owner was left with a black eye and cuts to his face.

Peroza has been charged with assault.

