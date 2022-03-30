Raven Hall on Coney Island is bringing upscale living at an affordable price

NEW YORK - A new Brooklyn apartment building is bringing upscale living within reach at an affordable price.

Dozens of units are reserved for those experiencing homelessness.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has a look inside, and more on how the project addresses the housing crisis the pandemic intensified.

A view from Raven Hall on Coney Island. CBS2

"For us, the additional investment of having hard surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, a stove that's a big four burner stove. If you look at the cabinets, it's real. Every unit has their own microwave. So a family can live here," said developer Dave Gallo.

Gallo, president of Georgica Green Ventures, gave Cline-Thomas a tour of the newest apartment building on Coney Island with a prime location. Take in a Brooklyn Cyclones game from the comfort of your home, or enjoy views of both the city and the beach from the large balcony of a one-bedroom unit.

"This bedroom, I'm going to say we have it at approximately $1,700," Gallo said.

On Wednesday, developers, city and state leaders celebrated the opening of the Raven Hall apartments, offering 216 affordable units at varying price points based on income.

The view from Raven Hall on Coney Island. CBS2

The rent for 77 homes are subsidized for those transitioning from domestic violence shelters, with case managers on site to provide support.

"Whether that is meditation and yoga to help them find peace and get over the trauma, to financial counseling. Because most domestic violence survivors have also experienced economic abuse," said Nicole Branca, executive director of New Destiny Housing Corporation.

The $133 million project was completed on time in four years, and was funded by the city and state.

This project is being called the example of how to do affordable housing. The question is how to duplicate it many times over, as the pandemic has intensified the need.

According to a report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel, the median rent in Manhattan alone rose to more than $3,600 last month, out of reach for many residents.

"We're right now in the early stages of the administration, and really all of the solutions that can bring new affordable and supportive housing approaches to the table are being considered," said Brendan McBride of the Department of Housing, Preservation and Development.

Now that Raven Hall is done, a new affordable apartment nearby for seniors is next.

It's a relief for residents that can't seem to come fast enough.

The city says it's closing on projects every month to increase the stock of affordable units.

Raven Hall is expected to be at full occupancy by the beginning of the summer.