Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - Rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge Monday.

He was arrested last October during a music festival at Citi Field, accused of running a nationwide drug trafficking ring.

The rapper, whose name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, faces at least a five year mandatory minimum sentence. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

No sentencing date has been set.

The rapper was also arrested earlier this month in a separate case.

The 31-year-old is accused of calling someone on Facetime back in December, showing a firearm and threatening their life.