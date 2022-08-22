Watch CBS News
Crime

Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Fetty Wap due in court on federal drug charges
Fetty Wap due in court on federal drug charges 00:21

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - Rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge Monday. 

He was arrested last October during a music festival at Citi Field, accused of running a nationwide drug trafficking ring

The rapper, whose name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, faces at least a five year mandatory minimum sentence. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. 

No sentencing date has been set. 

The rapper was also arrested earlier this month in a separate case

The 31-year-old is accused of calling someone on Facetime back in December, showing a firearm and threatening their life. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 1:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.