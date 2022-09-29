Coolio, "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper, dead at 59

Coolio, the rapper known for 90s hip-hop anthems like "Gangsta's Paradise," has died at 59 years old.

Coolio during 1996 MTV Video Music Awards Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Jeff Kravitz

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The news was confirmed by Coolio's longtime manager and friend, Jarez.

Los Angeles Police Department launched a death investigation after being called to a home in the West Adams neighborhood at around 4 p.m. They do not believe there are any signs of foul play.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. in 1963, the Compton-based rapper rose to fame with his debut album "It Takes a Thief" in 1994, which featured hit song "Fantastic Voyage."

He followed up with his most-known album, "Gangsta's Paradise," in 1995. The album's title track, bearing the same name, has been regarded as one of the most successful rap songs of all time, certified triple platinum by RIAA. The song was featured in the successful feature film, "Dangerous Minds."

The song earned Coolio the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996, as well as the American Music Awards Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist in the same year.

Coolio also provided the theme song for the well-known children's program "Kenan & Kel," which ran on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2000.

He continued to produce music until his final studio album was released in 2009. He had since appeared in a number of movies and television shows, often as himself.

More to follow.