Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill aimed at keeping track of rape kits

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed a bill aimed at keeping track of rape kits.

For years, there's been a national backlog of more than 100,000 kits containing evidence collected from victims.

Now, investigators will have a way to electronically track rape kits through a statewide system.

The backlog has delayed justice for sexual assault survivors.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 7:00 PM

