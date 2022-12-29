Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bill aimed at keeping track of rape kits
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed a bill aimed at keeping track of rape kits.
For years, there's been a national backlog of more than 100,000 kits containing evidence collected from victims.
Now, investigators will have a way to electronically track rape kits through a statewide system.
The backlog has delayed justice for sexual assault survivors.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.