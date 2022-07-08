Replica Vietnam veterans memorial on display in Morris County

RANDOLPH, N.J. -- A replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam veterans memorial is on display in Morris County, New Jersey.

The Moving Wall set up at the County College of Morris in Randolph is half the size of the one in D.C. It's one of two traveling versions that have crisscrossed the country since 1984.

More than 58,000 names of American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War are on the wall.

"There are names on the wall that, the last word that they said, I know what it was, and I never forget these things," said U.S. Marine Corps veteran Emerson Crooks. "These are generations and generations that have been sacrificed to keep our freedom and to keep us save and to let us have the lifestyle that we're able to live."

The memorial will be on display at the college until Monday, July 11.